Indium Software, a fast-growing Digital Engineering company, on Wednesday inaugurated its new delivery centre in Chennai Olympia Tech Park, its largest in India. This new centre can accommodate up to 500 professionals. This expansion comes on the heels of its development in Bengaluru and Hyderabad in the past two months.

Harnessing the opportunities thrown up by digital transformation, Indium has seen growth in digital engineering solutions across application engineering, data and analytics, cloud engineering, low code, digital assurance and gaming solutions. In 2021-22, Indium’s revenues grew by 78 per cent adding over 1,000 employees during this period. In 2022-23, Indium expects to increase revenue by over 50 per cent, the release said.

Ram Sukumar, Co-founder and CEO of Indium Software, said that with the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation of enterprises, the company is seeing Fortune 1000 and global clients embrace newer digital engineering models. This includes cloud, low code and pod-based delivery.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit