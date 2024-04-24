PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, a homegrown app marketplace, has launched its voice search feature, available in 10 Indian languages in addition to English.

This feature enables users to discover apps through voice search in their preferred language. The voice search technology is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, ensuring accuracy and precision in understanding diverse accents and speech patterns, offering relevant search results.

As per the company statement, Indus Appstore’s voice search technology elevates the user experience by allowing users to express themselves in their local language with just a tap of the voice search button. This aligns with Indus Appstore’s mission to empower users with inclusive and accessible features, catering to varying levels of literacy and linguistic preferences.

“The new voice search feature is our effort towards creating an inclusive and accessible app store. With 82% of smartphone users engaging in voice-activated technology, integration of Indian languages has been the strongest growth driver for tech across the six-to-sixty age spectrum. The user-centric feature positions Indus Appstore at the forefront of transformative voice technology that is the need of the decade,” said Akash Dongre, Co-founder and CPO, Indus Appstore.

(inputs from BL intern Meghna Barik)