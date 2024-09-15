The Centre’s public Wi-Fi programme under PM-WANI (Prime Minister WIFI Network Interface) is in trouble as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have blamed the telecom regulator for lack of transparency while issuing a new order that asks telcos to offer broadband leased lines to the programme vendors at the same rate as retail customers.

“By forcing any telecom service providers (TSP) to provide the network inputs to another service providers at a regulated price, the proposal violates the fundamental rights of the licensed TSPs enshrined in article 14 and article 19(1) (g) of the constitution of India,” Reliance Jio said in response To the TRAI

Airtel said that the amendment proposed by TRAI if enforced, “will not only have unfortunate, unintended consequences in a competitive market where there is no market failure but also potentially upend the very basics of the regulatory structure by forcing TSPs to give rates of the FTTH connections (meant for end users) for purposes of backhaul services. The draft TTO (tariff order) amendment is the incorrect remedy when it comes to the failing / diminishing interests of consumers with regard to public WiFi hotspots” Airtel said.

lack of transparency

The Cellular Operators Association of India questioned the lack of transparency by the TRAI. “We understand that before issuing this Draft-TTO, TRAI should have done a consultation on the desirability of (public data office) PDO service, in the light of the current proliferation of 4G/5G services and availability of data services at the cheapest rate in the world. Further, it is also important to highlight that in the normal course, TRAI transparently annexes the reference received from DoT or the communication exchanged with the licensor. However, in this case, only reference to DoT’s communication of November 2022 has been made in the explanatory memorandum of the Draft TTO but the communication has not been annexed for the information of stakeholders to give their considered comments,” COAI said.

“The hands-off approach employed by TRAI in terms of a policy of forbearance when it comes to telecom tariffs has been fundamental to the growth and development of the sector as well as encouraging healthy competition in the market as well. This has led to a situation where consumers feel no urge to use public WiFi hotspots. Instead, they rather love using Telco mobile data. The deployment of public WiFi hotspots under the PDO model itself are insignificant,” COAI added.

Vodafone Idea has also said that there was no need for PDOs in a market where mobile broadband services were available at affordable rates.

In 2020, the Centre introduced the concept of Public Wi-Fi Networks by Public Data Office Aggregators (PDOAs) to provide public Wi-Fi service through Public Data Offices (PDOs) spread across the length and breadth of the country to accelerate the proliferation of Broadband Internet services through Public Wi-Fi network in the country. However, so far this programme has not taken off due to various challenges.