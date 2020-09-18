Publish tariff plan details within 15 days, TRAI tells telecom service providers

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday directed the telecom service providers (TSPs) to publish details of their tariff plans within 15 days, effective immediately.

The TSPs should also prominently highlight the additional terms and conditions and link to the specific terms and conditions for each of the tariff offerings, wherever required, while disseminating tariff related information, including their website and mobile applications, it said.

The directions come as the regulator felt that the existing measures adopted by the TSPs are not as transparent as they should be and that some of the operators are not prominently highlighting additional terms and conditions.

They also come a day after Vodafone Idea removed the claim of 50 per cent faster data speed from its RedX premium plan priced at ₹1,099. The TSP has also dropped ‘priority 4G network’ as a benefit, but retained priority service through customer care centre.

“The authority after due consideration of the comments received from the stakeholders, has arrived at a conclusion that the existing regulatory measures relating to tariff advertisements need to be revised,” it said.