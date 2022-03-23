Qualcomm’s 2nd largest office outside US to open in Hyderabad

Qualcomm, a US-based wireless technologies company, has said it is investing ₹3,904.55 crore on expanding its Hyderabad. Located at San Diego, the company said it would inaugurate its second-largest campus outside the US in October 2022. This investment would be made over a period of five years and could create jobs for about 8,700 software professionals.

“The new campus coming up in Hyderabad will be spread over an area of 1.572 million square feet at Rayadurgam,” a statement from the Telangana IT Ministry has said.

A Qualcomm team comprising its Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala, Vice-Presidents James Jean, Laxmi Rayapudi and Parag Agashe, met Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao at their headquarters and briefed him about the expansion plan.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to collaborate in the areas such as agriculture, smart cities, digital education and connected devices.