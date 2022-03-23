Apple services resume after global outage

On Monday, eleven of Apple’s services, including Arcade and Maps, were affected by the outage

Apple Inc has announced that its music, mobile app store, books, and podcast services resumed on Tuesday after facing outages for a second consecutive day. Based on Apple’s system status page, issues with these apps were resolved in two hours.

On Monday, eleven of Apple’s services, including Arcade and Maps, were affected by the outage. Tuesday’s outage impacted the Mac App Store, users of Apple Card, Apple Books, iCloud Web Apps, and Weather.

More than 4,000 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music, while nearly 4,000 reported problems with iCloud, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Many users flagged the issue with ‘find my iPhone’, Apple store, maps, and support.

The company informed its staff that the outage stemmed from a domain name system or DNS, Bloomberg News reported.