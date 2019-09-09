Info-tech

Rajiv Kumar named MD of Microsoft India R&D

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on September 09, 2019 Published on September 09, 2019

Rajiv Kumar

Microsoft has appointed Rajiv Kumar as the new Managing Director of Microsoft India (R&D) Private Limited (MIRPL), replacing Anil Bhansali, who held this role for six years.

Rajiv, who is currently the Corporate Vice-President of Microsoft’s Experiences and Devices (E+D) Group, has a 27-year long career with the company.

Anil will continue to be the Corporate Vice-President of Cloud and Enterprise. He will be relocating to Redmond, Microsoft’s headquarters in the USA.

An IIT Roorkee alumnus and a master’s in Computer Science from the University of Texas (the US), Rajiv joined Microsoft in Redmond in 1992 as a campus-hire.

“As the Managing Director, Rajiv is expected to further build upon the capability of the engineering division and reinforce the culture of inclusion, innovation and collaboration,” a Microsoft statement said on Monday.

Microsoft
