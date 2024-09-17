Tenable, an exposure management company, has appointed Rajnish Gupta as Managin Director for India and SAARC. He will lead strategic initiatives, oversee operations, and drive the continued growth of business and channel activities in the region.
“Rajnish’s experience in finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, public sector, and his deep knowledge of cybersecurity will be instrumental in driving further growth in the region,” Nigel Ng, Senior Vice-President, Tenable Asia-Pacific and Japan, said.
With over 30 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, Gupta joins Tenable from Palo Alto Networks, where he was the India Country Director for the Cortex division.
