Ramco Systems Q2 net rises 22%

Ramco Systems Ltd reported a net profit of ₹16.71 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, a 22 per cent increase over the previous quarter. Global consolidated income in Q2 was ₹165.10 crore,up 11 per cent from Q1.

Quarterly order bookings stood at $26.53 million, a 24 per cent growth over Q1. The company signed $5 million-plus deals, said a press release.

PR Venketrama Raja, Chairman, Ramco Systems, said Q2 witnessed all business units and regions contributing to the growth trajectory. “Together with our measures to keep operational efficiency high, we hope to continue this growth momentum in the coming quarters too.”