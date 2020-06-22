Rapido launches delivery service ‘Rapido Store’

Bike-taxi platform, Rapido, today announced the launch of its new service called Rapido Store. The service is meant to assist offline and online businesses with business deliveries.

“Rapido Store will help local businesses take care of multiple customer deliveries simultaneously in the most affordable and trusted manner,” the company said.

The company currently has over 200 SMEs on-board for the service.

Rapido Co-Founder, Aravind Sanka, said, “India is home to 30 million Small and Medium Enterprises, with many of them at the nascent stage of their digital transformation. The sudden and prolonged changes in the social and business landscape has caused apprehensions among local and smaller businesses. The service will allow these businesses to overcome manpower and mobility challenges by helping them deliver their orders and save time.”

Users will be able to track all their deliveries to multiple customers simultaneously.

The base price of the service starts at ₹35 for 3 km in Bengaluru, and ₹30 for 3 km in Vijayawada. Users can recharge their wallets and create an order to avail of the service.

The service, currently available in Bengaluru and Vijayawada, will gradually be expanded to other locations where it is operational, it said.

The mobility platform resumed operations across 100 cities as part of Unlock 1.0 earlier this month, with safety measures in place.

“We are ensuring all safety protocols -- use of masks, hairnets, sanitisers and helmets for our captains as well as customers. It is also mandatory for our captains to install the Aarogya Setu app and adhere to a checklist of items and declarations provided by Rapido, before accepting rides. This will be done every time a Captain goes online,” Rapido had said.