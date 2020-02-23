RCom’s committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
Reliance Communications (RCom) on Sunday said a meeting of the company’s committee of creditors is scheduled to be held on Monday.
“The 18th meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) of Reliance Communications Ltd is scheduled to be convened on Monday, February 24, 2020,” RCom said in a regulatory filing.
No other details were disclosed.
According to sources, the CoC on Monday will put to the vote asset bids received from UV Asset Reconstruction Company and Reliance Jio from which lenders are expected to recover around ₹23,000 crore.
UV Asset Reconstruction Company is learnt to have placed a bid of around ₹14,700 crore. In comparison, Reliance Jio has made an offer of ₹4,700 crore for tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd. There will also be a clawback of ₹4,300 crore of priority payments made to Chinese and Indian creditors.
Jio placed bid for tower and fibre assets of Reliance Infratel Ltd (RITL) and UVARC for assets of RCom and Reliance Telecom Ltd.
RCom’s secured debt is estimated to be around ₹33,000 crore. Lenders submitted claims of around ₹49,000 crore in August.
Reliance Communications has put all of its assets on sale that includes spectrum holding of 122 megahertz (MHz), tower business, optical fibre network and data centres.
According to an order by the National Company Law Tribunal, the CoC had to complete the entire process by January 10, but it sought extension in the deadline. The resolution professional, Deloitte, is expected to file a resolution plan with the NCLT Mumbai on March 5.
RCom in the past had tried to sell assets to various companies, including Reliance Jio, to clear the debt but the deals did not crystallise. Reliance Jio cancelled an agreement to buy RCom assets, including spectrum, as it did not want to bear the past liabilities of the debt-ridden firm.
Later, the insolvency proceedings against RCom started on a plea filed by Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson after the company failed to clear its dues.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...