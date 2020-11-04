Info-tech

Realme launches smartwatch Realme Watch S

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 04, 2020 Published on November 04, 2020

Realme has launched its new smartwatch the Realme Watch S.

The smartwatch is the brand’s second smartwatch after the launch of its Realme Watch earlier this year. A major upgrade to its predecessor, it is also the brand’s first smartwatch featuring a circular dial.

The Realme Watch S comes with a 1.3-inch display and resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. It has Gorilla Glass and IP68 for water resistance. The watch comes with 100 watch faces.

The smartwatch is equipped with a 390mAh battery. The battery can last for 15 days on a single charge, the company has said.

The watch also features a heart rate and SpO2 monitor.

It has 16 sports modes including outdoor and indoor run, stationary bike, aerobics, yoga, football and basketball, among others.

The watch will come in black with orange, blue and green colours options for straps.

The watch has currently been launched in Pakistan at a price of PKR 14,999 ( ₹7,000 approx). Realme has not provided the details in terms of its availability in the India market or the price.

The Realme Watch was priced at ₹3,999 in India.

