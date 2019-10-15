Reliance Jio and Samsung showcase 5G technology use cases at India Mobile Congress 2019

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio) and Samsung Electronics on Tuesday showcased real-world use cases powered by next generation technology at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2019.

In partnership with Samsung Networks, Jio has built the world’s largest green-field and all IP based 4G LTE network, which supports over 340 million LTE subscribers as of August.

At the event, the two companies presented new business opportunities using 5G NSA mode, with advanced 4G LTE and 5G technology used in combination as a dual-connected mode network. These will demonstrate how innovations from the latest technology can benefit consumers, enterprises and the society.

“The unprecedented data growth and the mobile internet adoption and revolution that Jio brought to India has fundamentally changed the life of every Indian,” Mathew Oommen, President at Jio said.

“We as Jio, working closely with key partners like Samsung will ensure that we continue to help India leapfrog traditional technologies by advancing the existing 4G all-IP infrastructure and leverage the end-to-end fiber, 5G, and IoT ecosystems towards a digital infrastructure platform," he said.

Speaking at the occasion, Paul Kyungwhoon Cheun, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said having superior LTE networks is a key asset for operators in moving towards the 5G era.

“Samsung has been working in close cooperation with Jio to bring a digital transformation including the transition to 4G throughout India for over seven years. Samsung and Jio will continue to join forces in bringing next generation innovation across the country, harnessing the full potential of 5G in driving further growth of a 'Digital India'," he said.