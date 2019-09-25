Reveal, Firework’s mobile video app, now in India

Firework, a social mobile video app for iOS and Android devices, has now entered India.

With ‘Reveal’, its patent-pending technology, it will allow creators to take both horizontal and vertical video in one shot from their mobile device. Firework became the fastest social media app to reach one million users in just five months while still in beta stage, a press statement from the company said.

In India, Firework will focus on working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. It has already tied up with ALTBalaji and a few others. Offering user-generated, platform-curated and original content from media partners including Refinery29, Firework’s launch includes the announcement of recent content creation, promotional and advertising partnerships.

Firework is backed by top-tier industry venture capital firms like IDG Ventures, which have invested in the past in TenCent, Baidu, Xiaomi, Flipkart and Lightspeed (investors in Snapchat and other unicorns and GSR Ventures).

“India has the fastest growing smartphone market in the world and it is exciting to be part of this revolution which has impacted everyone,” Vincent Yang, CEO, Loop Now Technologies, Inc.