Rishad Premji takes over as new Wipro chairman

Office Buzz: Grooming the next GM
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Rishad Premji, 42, who took over as the new executive chairman of Wipro Ltd on Wednesday, has quite a task on hand to steer the company to some healthy numbers over the next few years.
The transfer of the baton was quite low-key but his father, Azim Premji as the non-executive director and as founder-chairman, will be around to help Rishad navigate through the initial period.
Rishad Premji ‘s elevation was welcomed by the street with the stock price up 2 per cent to end the day at ₹270.5 on the BSE.
Rishad Premji has been well-groomed over the years to take over the mantle. He joined the company as a business manager in 2007 and in 2015, he was inducted into the board. A graduate from Harvard Business School, Premji has handled treasury and investor relations giving him exposure to consulting, finance, treasury and operations. He became the company’s chief strategy officer in 2010 reporting to the CEO and headed the $100-million venture fund.
Before joining Wipro, Rishad Premji worked with Bain & Company in London and with GE Capital in the US. He was recognised as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum for his outstanding leadership, professional accomplishments, and commitment to society in 2014. Along with Premji, Abidali Neemuchwala has also taken over as the new managing director of the IT major.
Analysts haven’t responded well to the previous quarter numbers of Wipro with margins sliding for the IT services for the second straight quarter. The operating margin has fallen to 16.6 per cent. Net profit decreased by 3.9 per cent to ₹2,328 crore for the first quarter this fiscal on a sequential basis while revenues fell 2.4 per cent to ₹14,786 crore for the same period.
HDFC Securities in its note to the investors said Wipro is struggling to grow (plus 2.9 per cent YoY in FY’19) whereas larger peers are clocking double-digit growth rate. BFSI, which was the key revenue driver for Wipro is witnessing slowdown. Issues such as completion of large projects (consumer), delay in decision making (BFSI, manufacturing) and deferral in the ramp-up of large projects are impacting growth.
“The soft guidance for 2QFY20 indicates that the lag is entrenched. Margin expansion is difficult and the buyback trade is over. Wipro has underperformed in last three months ( minus 8 per cent vs NIFTY IT minus 3 per cent) and the trend will continue unless growth revives,” the note said.
Prabhudas Liladhar in its note to the investors said the company should try to reduce focus to fewer verticals and eliminate the ones where it has lost scale and edge. It said IT companies will have to invest in digital and people to participate in a strong demand environment. “Wipro’s management aggressive cost rationalisation keeps us sceptical about their participation in the demand environment and hence will restrict their revenue momentum.”
Indian Hotels Company Ltd, which runs the Taj group of hotels, and Swiss institution Les Roches Global ...
Outplacement agencies like RiseSmart help retrenched employees get back on their feet
Are there enough jobs or not? Here’s demystifying the contradictory paradigms in the employment market
The Indian Statistical Service is in serious need of a revamp. Will it happen?
The ITR filing due date has been extended, but don’t wait till the 11th hour
Choose a method based on your knowledge on taxation and the services you need
You need to be aware of how your past transactions are reflected in the credit report
The trend in the Nifty and the Sensex is down. But the 200-DMA will provide support
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...