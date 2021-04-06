Rivals to partners: Airtel, RJio sign ₹1,037.6 crore spectrum trading deal

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has entered into a definitive agreement with Bharti Airtel Ltd for acquisition of right to use spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Mumbai circles through spectrum trading. This is the first time the two rival operators have entered into a spectrum trading deal.

The aggregate value for the right to use this spectrum is ₹1,497 crores, inclusive of present value of associated deferred payment liability of ₹459 crores.

In a separate statement, RJio said the agreement is in accordance with the spectrum trading guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications and is subject to the requisite regulatory and statutory approvals.

With this trading right to use spectrum, RJIL will have 2X15MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Mumbai circle, and 2X10MHz of spectrum in the 800MHz band in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi circles, thereby further consolidating its spectrum footprint in these circles. With the enhanced spectrum footprint, especially contiguous spectrum, and superior infrastructure deployed, RJIL has further increased its network capacity.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “The sale of the 800 MHz blocks in these three circles has enabled us to unlock value from spectrum that was unutilised. This is aligned to our overall network strategy.”