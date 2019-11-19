RJio to hike mobile tariffs in ‘next few weeks’

A day after incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea announced plans to hike headline tariffs, Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) is also looking at revising mobile tariffs in “next few weeks”.

“Like other operators, we will also work with the Government and comply with the regulatory regime to strengthen the industry to benefit Indian consumers and take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks in a manner that does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments,” RJio, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Vodafone Idea to hike tariffs to hike tariffs from December 1

“As per media reports, we understand that TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation process for revision of telecom tariffs,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, incumbent operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea said they will increase calling rates from December 1, in an attempt to tide over the acute financial stress in the telecom sector.

Following the announcement, Bharti Airtel shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 435, while that of Vodafone Idea rose up 25 per cent in early trade on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Bharti Airtel shares hit a 52-week high of ₹435; Vodafone Idea up 25%