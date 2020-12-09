Samsung announces new digital initiatives for India

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its new vision for India detailing upcoming digital initiatives at the completion of 25 years in the country.

The South Korean electronics giant has launched #PoweringDigitalIndia, its new vision for the country which will be driven by a new citizenship program aimed at students across the nation, a “refreshed local research and development strategy with special focus on the local startup community and new initiatives in manufacturing.”

“At 25, Samsung India is as young and vibrant as New India. Our new vision #PoweringDigitalIndia sets the course for India’s future growth, in which Samsung will continue to be its strongest partner,” Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said.

“Samsung is committed to work with the Government of India and various state governments to realize their vision of nation building, digital inclusion, digital empowerment and bridging of the digital divide through multiple initiatives in manufacturing, R&D, creation of jobs and entrepreneurship, responsible citizenship and transformational innovations,” he said.

As part of its Powering Digital India vision, Samsung will launch a new youth-centric citizenship program for engineering students and academia in the country. The program is aimed at strengthening the innovation ecosystem in India. The company will provide more details about the program soon, it said.

The electronics giant’s R&D centres in India will continue to focus on research areas such as 5G, AI, IoT and cloud services. Additionally, the R&D centres will also expand Open Innovation with startups, students and universities and also augment their in-house innovation capabilities, Samsung said.

The company is also planning new initiatives in manufacturing in India in line with the government’s vision of ‘Make in India,’ it said. Samsung is yet to give further details about the initiatives.

Samsung India has also launched a logo for the new Powering Digital India initiative.