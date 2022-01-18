Samsung unveils premium Exynos 2200 mobile processor 

Samsung Electronics has announced its premium mobile processor - the Exynos 2200 on Tuesday. The Exynos 2200 is a freshly designed mobile processor built-in with a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU). As per Samsung release, the Exynos 2200 will enable the ultimate mobile phone gaming experience and enhance the overall experience in social media and photography.

Along with combined GPU and Neural Processing Unit (NPU) technology, the Samsung Exynos 2200 is crafted with advanced 4-nanometer Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography.

The octa-core Exynos 2200 is designed with a tri-cluster structure comprising Arm Cortex X2 along with three Cortex-A710 and four Cortex-A510 cores.

Image Signal Processor

The new processor consists of Image Signal Processor (ISP) which has been designed to support the latest image sensors for high resolution up to 200mp. The ISP at 30 frames-per-second supports 108mp in single camera mode, and 64+34 MP in dual camera mode. For video purposes, the ISP supports 4K HDR resolution.

Exynos 2200 also integrates a 3GPP release 16 5G modem which supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave (millimeter wave) spectrum bands. “Exynos 2200 also comes with Integrated Secure Element to store private cryptographic keys and play a role as root of trust”, the Samsung release stated. Also, inline encryption has been reinforced to have user data encryption safely. Currently, the Exynos 2200 is in mass production.