Samsung India launches Galaxy S20FE 5G smartphone

Samsung has announced the launch of the 5G variant of its Galaxy S20 Fan Edition smartphone in India, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was first announced in September last year. It was available in select markets including the United States from October 2.

The phone was launched in 4G and 5G variants. However, only the 4G variant was made available in India. Samsung will now launch the 5G variant of the smartphone in the country.

The S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5-inch sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch report rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery. It features wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W Super-Fast charging.

The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage with up to 1TB microSD card support. As for the camera, it has a triple rear camera setup and features a 30X Space Zoom. It features a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, a 12 MP wide-angle lens and an 8 MP tele lens. It has a selfie camera of 32MP. It also has a Single Take feature that allows users to capture up to 14 different formats of photos and videos in a single click.

It is equipped with Samsung’s Knox Security tool for software security.

The phone will be available in Cloud Navy, Cloud Mint and Cloud Lavender colours.

The Galaxy S20FE 5G is available at a special introductory price of ₹47,999 starting March 31. The MOP (Market Operating Price) of the phone is ₹55,999.