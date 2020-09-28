Samsung India launches Galaxy Tab A7

Samsung today announced the launch of its Galaxy Tab A7 in India. This is Samsung’s latest addition to its mid-range tablet segment.

The 7mm-thin tab has a metal finish and comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen. It has a rounded display with an 80 per cent screen to body ratio.

For audio, the A7 has quad speakers and support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It comes with 3 GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage, expanded up to 1TB. It is equipped with a 7040mAh battery with fast charging. As for the camera, the phone has an 8MP sensor at the rear and a 5MP front camera.

Customers purchasing the Galaxy A7 will also receive two month subscription of YouTube Premium free, Samsung said. The device also comes with features such as Auto HotSpot and Quick Share to share data between two devices. Users can also take calls, send and receive text messages directly on their Galaxy Tab A7 if they are logged on to the same Samsung account on their smartphone.

The device also has Samsung’s Knox platform for security. The tablet will come in Dark Gray, Gold and Silver colours.

Price and availability

The LTE model of the device is priced at ₹21999 while the Wi-Fi model is priced at ₹17999.

Consumers can also pre-book the device starting today on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. The company is offering various pre-booking offers on the device. Customers can get the Keyboard Cover at a special price of ₹1,875 as compared to its original price of ₹4,499. It is also offering an additional cashback up to ₹2,000 for customers using ICICI credit and debit cards.