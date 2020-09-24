Samsung launches 980 PRO SSD for high-end computers and gaming

Most visible features of iOS 14 for iPhones
Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its 980 PRO SSD for gaming and high-end PC applications.
It is the company’s first consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD).
The memory storage device has been optimised to handle data-heavy applications, Samsung said.
“The 980 PRO is ideal for consumers and professionals who work with 4K and 8K contents, and play graphics-heavy games,” it said.
The device can provide sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s respectively. It supports random read and write speeds of up to 1,000K IOPS.
As mentioned above, the device runs on the PCIe 4.0 x4, NVMe 1.3c interface.
The SSD has a nickel coating on the controller to prevent overheating. It also has a heat spreader label on the back. The thermal controls help the device maintain its M.2 form factor. It is also equipped with Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard technology.
The device comes with AES 256-bit Full Disk Encryption for security. It is available in 1TB, 500GB and 250GB variants. It will be launched worldwide starting this month, while the 2TB capacity model will be available by the end of this year.
The 980 PRO’s manufacturers suggested retail prices start at $89.99 for the 250GB model. An India-specific price and exact launch date of the device is yet to be specified.
