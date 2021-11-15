Samsung launches Galaxy A32 8GB variant with RAM Plus feature

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Samsung on Monday announced the launch of the 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32.
The phone comes with RAM Plus feature for enhanced multitasking.
"With RAM Plus, you can use the internal storage of your smartphone as virtual memory for better performance," the company explained in an official release.
The intelligent memory expansion provides 4GB additional virtual RAM, expanding Galaxy A32’s 8GB memory to 12GB.
The smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness.
The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.
It has a 64MP quad rear camera and a 20MP front camera.
Price and availability
Galaxy A32 8GB+128GB is priced at ₹23499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A32 8GB is available in three colours - black, blue and violet.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...