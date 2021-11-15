Samsung launches Galaxy A32 8GB variant with RAM Plus feature

Samsung on Monday announced the launch of the 8GB storage variant of Galaxy A32.

The phone comes with RAM Plus feature for enhanced multitasking.

"With RAM Plus, you can use the internal storage of your smartphone as virtual memory for better performance," the company explained in an official release.

The intelligent memory expansion provides 4GB additional virtual RAM, expanding Galaxy A32’s 8GB memory to 12GB.

The smartphone comes with a 6.4 inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U screen with 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports up to 800 nits peak brightness.

The phone is powered by an Octa-Core Mediatek Helio G80 processor. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and comes with 15W adaptive fast charging.

It has a 64MP quad rear camera and a 20MP front camera.

Price and availability

Galaxy A32 8GB+128GB is priced at ₹23499 and is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A32 8GB is available in three colours - black, blue and violet.