Samsung launches Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Samsung has announced the launch of its new Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India. It is the first smartphone in the brand’s Galaxy M series to offer 12 band-support for 5G connectivity and two-year OS (operating system) upgrades.
The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with high 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The smartphone supports Android 11 and One UI 3.1. It comes with a 5000mAh battery and an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger.
The phone has a 48MP Quad Camera set-up which also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth camera. It comes with 13MP front camera. It also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets. It is also equipped with Samsung Knox, Samsung’s mobile security platform. The phone comes in Slate Black and Sky Blue colours.
Galaxy M32 5G is priced at ₹20,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹22,999 for 8GB+128GB variant. The phone will go on sale from September 2 and will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon.in, leading online portals and select retail stores.
