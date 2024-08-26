Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India, has been appointed as the chairperson of the industry body Nasscom. She will succeed President-designate Rajesh Nambiar once his tenure ends.

In 2023, Sindhu was appointed as the chair of Nasscom GCC Council. She serves on the boards of Siemens India and Titan Company Ltd and is a member of the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, fostering bilateral trade between India and Germany. Gangadharan holds an additional global role as the Head of Customer Innovation Services at SAP.

Addressing this appointment, she said, “I am deeply honoured to assume the Office of the Chairperson at Nasscom and excited to collaborate with some of the industry’s brightest minds to shape the future of India’s Techade.”

Adding that Nasscom has played a pivotal role in propelling India’s emergence as a global innovation leader, she continued, “With our nation’s robust engineering R&D capabilities, innovative potential, and extensive digital talent pool, India is well-positioned to spearhead large-scale digital transformations that are sustainable and inclusive.”

As the industry landscape evolves, the leadership of Gangadharan, Nambiar, and the Nasscom executive council will focus on realigning the technology sector to maximise growth — from leveraging technological potential to realising tangible impacts.

Some priorities are increasing the focus on disruptive technologies like AI, positioning India as a global hub for digital talent, catalysing innovation, developing a favourable policy ecosystem, and strengthening engineering R&D capabilities.

Rajesh Nambiar, President Designate, Nasscom, said, “As we leap into the next era of digital evolution, driven by emerging technologies and their disruptive potential, I am excited to continue working closely with Sindhu to spearhead the tech industry in India towards newer heights in this techade.”