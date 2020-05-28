Info-tech

Scammers target users posing as members of WhatsApp’s technical team: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on May 28, 2020 Published on May 28, 2020

Scammers are targeting WhatsApp users by pretending to be an official communication source for WhatsApp technical team and asking for user’s verification codes.

In a new scam targeting users of the Facebook-owned messaging app, scammers are trying to fraud users into thinking that they are from the WhatsApp technical team asking users for their verification codes.

Verification codes are used to activate a user’s WhatsApp account on a new device. The code is meant to confirm that it is the user who has asked to log in to a new device and thus protect their accounts from bad actors.

The scam was reported by WABetaInfo who debunked a text message on WhatsApp asking a user for their verification code.

This was in response to a tweet by Twitter user Dario Navarro who had shared the screenshot of the message in Spanish asking the user to share the six-digit verification code that they must have received through SMS, Gadgets360 reported. The message seemed to have come from a account using WhatsApp’s official logo as their profile picture.

“This is #FAKE. WhatsApp doesn't message you on WhatsApp, and if they do (for global announcements, but it's soooo rare), a green verified indicator is visible.WhatsApp never asks your data or verification codes,” WABetaInfo had tweeted.

WhatsApp on its website has warned users against sharing their code with others.

“You should never share your WhatsApp verification code with others. If someone is trying to take over your account, they need the SMS verification code sent to your phone number to do so. Without this code, any user attempting to verify your number can’t complete the verification process and use your phone number on WhatsApp. This means you remain in control of your WhatsApp account,” reads the platform’s website.

Published on May 28, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lenovo launches free service in India to help users pick the “perfect” PC
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.