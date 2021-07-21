Sequoia invests $7.3 mn in sales management start-up Outplay

Multi-channel sales engagement platform, Outplay has raised $7.3 million Series A from Sequoia Capital India. Outplay will use the funding to invest in technology and hire global talent.

Launched in 2019, Outplay is on a mission to bring predictability to outbound sales and help every salesperson talk to the right prospect at the right time through the right channel. The platform helps outbound sales teams plan, execute, track, measure and optimise interactions between companies and their prospects across multiple channels like email, phone, SMS, social media as well as live chat. Outplay also offers support to ensure software adoption across customer teams is done within days.

Businesses today rely on a combination of inbound and outbound sales models to drive revenues. While the inbound sales process has rapidly evolved over the last ten years, outbound sales haven’t. Outbound sales teams typically use high-volume tactics to drive revenue. But this approach is not scalable, and the revenue eventually becomes a function of the size of the outbound sales team.

This is because outbound sales teams don't have a data-driven approach for targeting prospects that are most likely to convert and end up spending time emailing or cold-calling hundreds of prospects hoping to convert a few. This is where Outplay comes in.

“Outplay is committed to making outbound outreach data-driven, so that sales teams are talking only to the warmest prospects at any given point across multiple channels, optimising time and resources.” said Laxman Papineni, CEO of Outplay.

With Outplay, sales managers can create data-backed sales playbooks to coach their team members and help them achieve their sales targets. The platform's combination of automation and personalisation helps teams start genuine conversations at scale, enabling them to stay on task by using multiple channels through a single interface to drive more meetings. Sales reps are thus able to build a multi-channel outreach plan for their prospects across email, phone, SMS, LinkedIn, Twitter and chat.

“Sales reps spend an average of four hours per day on Outplay, demonstrating the effectiveness of the product which has category-leading customer reviews. Additionally, rapid digitization due to Covid has been a significant accelerant for the business and we believe these tailwinds will continue as outbound sales become more digital," said Harshjit Sethi, Principal, Sequoia India.

The Bengaluru-based company was part of the Sequoia Surge’s fourth cohort and had raised a $2 million seed round early this year. Since then, the company claims to have grown 4X in revenue, 3X in team size, and has customers from more than 50 countries.