Shadowfax Technologies launches delivery SuperApp to empower riders and sellers

Logistics start-up Shadowfax Technologies has launched of delivery SuperApp to help riders access all companies through one app without registering themselves individually with each company.

The app's primary goal would be to accelerate the growth of delivery partners by empowering them to access multiple opportunities via a single platform. Over the last few months, there has been a rapid surge of delivery and blue-collar job opportunities, which is expected to continue, creating plenty of job opportunities for riders. The idea arose from the current challenge of signing into/ keeping multiple apps, which becomes time-consuming and sub-optimal as the riders may miss out on opportunities.

Accessible in one app

The SuperApp is specifically designed to address this issue and aid convenience for the delivery partners. With this, riders can access all companies through one app without registering themselves individually with each company. This process is time-saving, convenient, and seamless. It provides access to complete information, thus increasing their earning shots.

The platform will be a personalised engine to upsell, cross-sell, and increase customer connect through tech-enabled last-mile delivery.

Speaking about the launch of the SuperApp and its purpose, Abhishek Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO Shadowfax Technologies, said, "We look at this platform as a great leveller as it gives accessibility to a plethora of opportunities. Riders get the benefits of greater flexibility, convenience, and better income while the companies can increase their rider base on a need basis, allowing them to scale up seamlessly without any additional scale-up costs."

Reducing the cost of time

SuperApp is based on four moats- brand of choice for all delivery partners, platform to provide infinite flex, lowest delivery costs and maximum earnings and Best in class customer experience. Post thorough research and analysis, the company has embedded the app with advanced and efficient technology that aims at reducing the cost of last-mile delivery. AI/ML-powered location-based tracking is enabling delivery partners to grab more opportunities within their closest proximity.

This is the first delivery SuperApp in India that offers access to maximum companies on the same platform. The riders will also leverage the exciting offers and daily payouts with add-on financial benefits like loans and insurance.

Shadowfax is the largest on-Demand tech-enabled gig marketplace to help enterprises outsource last-mile tasks. Shadowfax employs technology and AI to offer supply that keeps pace with demand in the fast-growing and highly fragmented hyperlocal distribution ecosystem and ensures an incredible end-customer experience.

Shadowfax was co-founded by Abhishek Bansal, Gaurav Jaithliya, Praharsh Chandra, and Vaibhav Khandelwal in 2015. Over the last six years, it has now grown to a team size of close to 5,000 employees with over 100K daily active users(delivery partners) in more than 600 cities in India, fulfilling over 500k orders per day in over 7,000 pin codes.