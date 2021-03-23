Info-tech

Shankar Arumugavelu joins Seagate Technology’s board

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on March 23, 2021

Seagate Technology plc, a global data storage and infrastructure solutions company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shankar Arumugavelu to the company’s Board of Directors and to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board, effective March 19.

Arumugavelu is the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer for Verizon Communications Inc. where he leads the company's information technology strategy, architecture, development, and management of the information systems portfolio along with the continued evolution of digital platforms and operation of supporting infrastructure across all Verizon business units.

"I am very pleased to welcome Shankar to Seagate's Board of Directors," said Mike Cannon, Seagate's Board Chair. "

“As a well-respected CIO for one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, Shankar will bring a wealth of knowledge on the evolution of the 5G Datasphere as it accelerates the power and potential of better utilizing massive amounts of data in many of Seagate's mass capacity markets," added Cannon.

Arumugavelu who holds a master's in Computer Science from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor's in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University has held a number of leadership positions with Verizon and its predecessor companies.

Prior to his current stint at the company, he had served as senior vice president and chief information officer for Verizon Consumer Markets and Wireless business units. He currently serves on the CTO Forum Advisory Board and is also a member of the TM Forum Board of Trustees, a global alliance for digital service providers and suppliers in the communications industry, as per an official release.

Published on March 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

board of directors (appointment and change)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.