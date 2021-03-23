Shankar Arumugavelu joins Seagate Technology’s board

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Seagate Technology plc, a global data storage and infrastructure solutions company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Shankar Arumugavelu to the company’s Board of Directors and to serve on the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board, effective March 19.
Arumugavelu is the Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer for Verizon Communications Inc. where he leads the company's information technology strategy, architecture, development, and management of the information systems portfolio along with the continued evolution of digital platforms and operation of supporting infrastructure across all Verizon business units.
"I am very pleased to welcome Shankar to Seagate's Board of Directors," said Mike Cannon, Seagate's Board Chair. "
“As a well-respected CIO for one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, Shankar will bring a wealth of knowledge on the evolution of the 5G Datasphere as it accelerates the power and potential of better utilizing massive amounts of data in many of Seagate's mass capacity markets," added Cannon.
Arumugavelu who holds a master's in Computer Science from the University of South Florida and a Bachelor's in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University has held a number of leadership positions with Verizon and its predecessor companies.
Prior to his current stint at the company, he had served as senior vice president and chief information officer for Verizon Consumer Markets and Wireless business units. He currently serves on the CTO Forum Advisory Board and is also a member of the TM Forum Board of Trustees, a global alliance for digital service providers and suppliers in the communications industry, as per an official release.
