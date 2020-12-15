Shazam now available in beta on select web browsers: Report

Apple’s Shazam has launched a beta version of its music recognition tool for desktop browsers.

The music discovery app can now be accessed on the web through its beta version for Safari, Chrome and Firefox for now, according to an Engadget report. A macOS version of the app was available earlier.

The new web experience can be accessed from Shazam’s website.

Apple has also revamped the UI of the app for iOS users. The central ‘Tap to Shazam’ button remains in place. As per the changelogs, users can now easily access their past Shazams by swiping up on the main screen.

Users will now get notified when about their missed or offline Shazams. With the Charts feature now available in Search, users can see what’s trending on the app.

Shazam has also made it easier to sync past songs found through the platform with Apple Music and Spotify.

Apple has completed the acquisition of Shazam back in 2018. Last month, Apple announced that Shazam has over 200 million monthly active users, 9to5Mac reported.