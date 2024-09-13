SMART Technologies, a Canadian firm known for its interactive whiteboards, aims to achieve a revenue of $50 million within the next three years after its relaunch in India. To support this goal, the company is intensifying its focus on localisation, by setting up manufacturing operations in India.

Nicholas Svensson, President, CEO, of SMART Technologies, highlights this strategic move as a key component of their growth strategy. The manufacturing facility in the state of Andhra Pradesh is expected to enhance SMART’s production capabilities by reinforcing its dedication to the Indian market, noted Svensson.

The company relaunched its services in India and announced its foray into the Bengaluru market. “After being in India for almost 20 years and continually supporting our customers, we now feel ready to enhance our presence by localising our strategy,” explained Ruben Cammaerts, Vice President, International, SMART Technologies.

Besides, SMART has partnered with an undisclosed electronic manufacturing services provider (EMS) for the production of Interactive Flat Panels. “This local work represents a significant step in optimising supply chains, increasing local manufacturing efficiency, and fostering economic growth within the region’, Cammaerts added.

The company currently partners with 500 commercial players and plans to collaborate with both private and public educational providers.

Localisation beyond SMART boards

The company is enhancing its focus and extending its localisation efforts beyond manufacturing the SMART boards by providing software solutions available in a variety of Indian languages.

“We’re not developing a syllabus ourselves; instead, we collaborate with local partners to incorporate the most relevant and valuable content possible in Indian languages,” added Cammaerts.

SMART Technologies’ solutions will initially be available in six languages: Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, and Telugu.

Furthermore, the company announced its launch of interactive display solutions, the MX and GX series, both designed to enhance classroom engagement, streamline teaching processes, and reduce the time spent on technology management.