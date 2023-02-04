OpenAI-powered ChatGPT has taken over the internet since its launch in November 2022. ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence (AI)-based chatbot system is reported to have attracted 100 million users in the first two months of its launch.

As per reports from SimilarWeb, the chatbot accounted for 13 million users per day in January. Notably, ChatGPT surpassed other social media apps, including Instagram and TikTok which took 2.5 years and 9 months, respectively to cross 100 million users.

Report from SimilarWeb also states that the peak traffic day for ChatGPT was on January 31, when the site attracted about 28 million visits from 15.7 million unique visitors.

Developer of ChatGPT, OpenAI, is backed by Elon Musk. The conversational bot is trained to follow an instruction in a prompt and provide a detailed response. Users can simply feed in their query and the chatbot will reply to them.