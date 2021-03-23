Clubhouse Android launch is going to take “a couple of months,” says CEO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A year after theatres shut down, artistes are reinventing themselves in the digital world to stay relevant
In an organisation, it is the first-line leadership — the group of people in key roles who work together ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Clubhouse Android launch is going to take “a couple of months,” says CEO
Invite only audio chat app Clubhouse could launch on Android around late spring or summer 2021, as per reports.
Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison at the company’s weekly Townhall meeting over the weekend said that the company was working on launching the platform on Android but it is likely to take a “couple of months,” as reported by TechCrunch.
Clubhouse last month hired an Android software developer (via CNBC) which indicates that the work on the Android version of the app has begun.
Clubhouse in late January this year had said that it will begin working on an Android app “soon.”
“With this in mind, we are thrilled to begin work on our Android app soon and to add more accessibility and localization features so that people all over the world can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” it had said in a blog post.
Davidson reiterated the idea during the town hall meeting, stating the company is will require a slower pace to scale to a larger market.
According to the Clubhouse co-founder, scaling the app could negatively impact the discovery experience which needs to be tweaked and made more localised and personalised, as per the TechCrunch report.
“It’s going to be really important that we just open up to everyone,” Davison said as quoted by the report.
“Android’s going to be really important. Localization is obviously going to be very important,” he said.
Davison further added that they are hoping to drop Clubhouse’s invite-only status “in the coming months.” The platform further aims to expand reach to include more creators ho have an audience elsewhere, as per the report.
The platform earlier this month also launched its first creator accelerator program. The program will accept 20 creators. The deadline for accepting applications is March 31.
The app has garnered massive popularity after launching on iOS with celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk debuting on the platform.
However, cybercriminals are targeting the app’s popularity and a lack of an Android version by creating fake apps on the platform. Most recently a fake Clubhouse Android app was found to be spreading the BlackRock malware, which steals credentials from 458 services – including Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook and Amazon, as first spotted by Ireland-based ESET researcher Lukas Stefanko, as per reports.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE