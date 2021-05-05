Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Donald Trump launches new communications platform
‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ allows former US President to post comments, pictures and videos
Former US President Donald Trump has launched a new ‘communications platform’ called ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump.’
The platform is a subsection of Trump’s website.
Jason Miller, Trump spokesperson, clarified that the platform is not a new social media platform and more details on that front will be provided soon.
Trump planning to return to social media with own platform in next 2-3 months: Report
“President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future,” tweeted Miller.
The platform allows Trump to post comments, pictures, and videos. It also includes written statements issued by him since leaving office. It allows followers to also share the posts to Facebook and Twitter.
Facebook Oversight Board to announce decision related to Trump ban in the coming weeks
Ban from social media platforms
A video posted to the site references Trump’s ban from social media platforms.
Trump has been planning to return to social media by launching his own platform after being suspended from platforms such as Twitter and Facebook, Miller had told Fox News in March.
Multiple social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat had taken action against Trump’s account after the US Capitol Hill riots in January.
The ban on Facebook is being reviewed by the Facebook Oversight Board. Twitter had called for public input for the development of its policy framework for world leaders on the platform.
