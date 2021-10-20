Social Media

Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge

Reuters October 19 | Updated on October 20, 2021

Rebrand to position Facebook social media app as one of the many offerings under a parent company

Social media giant Facebook Inc is planning to rebrand the company with a new name next week, the Verge reported on Tuesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg plans to talk about the name change at the company's annual Connect conference on October 28, but it could be unveiled sooner, the Verge report said.

The rebrand would likely position Facebook's social media app as one of many products under a parent company, which will also oversee groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more, the report added.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published on October 20, 2021

branding and design
Facebook
