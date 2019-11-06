This organisation gets resident bodies to recycle plastic waste
Facebook reports new data breach in which 100 partners got access to user information
Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg - PTI
Facebook may have revamped its logo, but its troubles with user data being accessed by third-party entities doesn't seem to get over.
In a fresh disclosure, the social media company said it recently found that some apps had retained access to group member information, like names and profile pictures in connection with group activity from the Groups API, for longer than it was intended.
"We have since removed their access. Today we are also reaching out to roughly 100 partners who may have accessed this information since we announced restrictions to the Groups API, although it's likely that the number that actually did is smaller and decreased over time," Facebook said in a post.
"We know at least 11 partners accessed group members’ information in the last 60 days. Although we’ve seen no evidence of abuse, we will ask them to delete any member data they may have retained, and we will conduct audits to confirm that it has been deleted, " It added.
These were primarily social media management and video streaming apps, designed to make it easier for group admins to manage their groups more effectively and help members share videos with their groups. For example, if a business managed a large community consisting of many members across multiple groups, they could use a social media management app to provide customer service, including customised responses, at scale.
The latest data breach comes even as Facebook is being investigated for giving user data to Cambridge Analytica. The US authorities have fined the social media company $5 billion for this breach, but in India there has been no action against Facebook so far.
Recently, Facebook-owned WhatsApp disclosed that an Israeli tech firm had used spyware to snoop into conversations of predetermined users, including civil rights activists and journalists.
