WhatsApp claims it had informed Govt about spyware in May and September

Countering IT Ministry's stand that it was not informed about the spyware, WhatsApp has responded that it had raised the flag on two separate occasions first in May and then in September.

According to top sources aware of the communications on the issue, the American messaging company had first informed The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) on May 17 about the vulnerability. The CERT-In had also given this vulnerability a high severity level.

However, the key question still remains who authorised the spyware to be used to snoop into specific Indian citizens. The IT Ministry had asked WhatsApp to give a report after it was revealed that some civil rights activists and journalists were put under surveillance through a spyware developed by Israeli-based NSO Group. The NSO Group has maintained that it gives its technology only to Governments. But the Indian government has not said if it had authorised the surveillance.

