Facebook testing feature that lets users display their Instagram stories on FB

Facebook is testing a feature that lets Instagram users display their stories on their Facebook account.

Social media expert Matt Navarra first pointed out the new test feature in a tweet with screenshots from the photo-sharing app. As per the screenshots, select Instagram users are receiving notifications about linking their Instagram stories to Facebook.

Users whose Instagram followers have linked their accounts to Facebook will be able to see their stories on the app. The test feature was then confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson, Navarra said.

“We’re testing a new feature that gives people the option to view stories from Instagram on Facebook,” the spokesperson said.

People must have their accounts linked and actively opt for sharing their Instagram stories on Facebook. It is a limited test for now. Instagram users will be able to see the people who viewed their stories and replied to them on Facebook within the Instagram app.

This is yet another feature in Facebook’s attempt to provide a unified experience across its apps. It is also working on a feature that lets users link their Instagram messages with Facebook Messenger, The Verge reported.