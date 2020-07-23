Facebook testing new privacy features for Messenger, including Face ID unlock

Facebook has launched a new privacy feature for Facebook Messenger, to add an extra layer of security to user chats and messages.

App Lock prevents others fromaccessing a user’s chats or messages by locking the app.

“App Lock uses your device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app, and your touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook,” Facebook explained in an official release.

The feature is currently available for Messenger users on iPhone and iPad. It will be rolled out for Android users in the coming months.

Users can access this feature in the new Privacy settings section. The social media giant is also working on further improving privacy on its messaging platform through new controls. It will soon let users control settings related to who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can’t message or call them at all, similar to the controls on its photo-sharing platform Instagram.

It is also testing a feature similar to Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in a user’s message requests folder. Users can choose to view the image or not before replying to it or blocking or reporting the account.

Apart from this, it is also testing a new design for Facebook Pages. The new design is supposed to be “cleaner” with a better layout. It will also eliminate the Like count feature from a Facebook page, TechCrunch reported.