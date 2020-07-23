Facebook testing new privacy features for Messenger, including Face ID unlock

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
Facebook testing new privacy features for Messenger, including Face ID unlock
Facebook has launched a new privacy feature for Facebook Messenger, to add an extra layer of security to user chats and messages.
App Lock prevents others fromaccessing a user’s chats or messages by locking the app.
“App Lock uses your device’s privacy settings like fingerprint or face authentication to unlock the Messenger app, and your touch or face ID is not transmitted to or stored by Facebook,” Facebook explained in an official release.
The feature is currently available for Messenger users on iPhone and iPad. It will be rolled out for Android users in the coming months.
Users can access this feature in the new Privacy settings section. The social media giant is also working on further improving privacy on its messaging platform through new controls. It will soon let users control settings related to who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can’t message or call them at all, similar to the controls on its photo-sharing platform Instagram.
It is also testing a feature similar to Instagram and WhatsApp that blurs images in a user’s message requests folder. Users can choose to view the image or not before replying to it or blocking or reporting the account.
Apart from this, it is also testing a new design for Facebook Pages. The new design is supposed to be “cleaner” with a better layout. It will also eliminate the Like count feature from a Facebook page, TechCrunch reported.
SHARE