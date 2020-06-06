Facebook to limit the spread of “Boogaloo” groups and pages amid protests

Facebook will limit the spread of Boogaloo related groups and pages amid the ongoing protests in the United States, according to media reports.
Boogaloo is an internet slang that refers to the idea of an impending Civil War. It has then evolved as an anti-government movement with conflicting views. The term is used in many far-right extremist groups, Reuters reported.
The social media giant will not recommend pages and groups that are related to the term to users and will also demote the same in search, the report said.
Facebook had updated its policies to ban the term and other similar terms WITH images and statements depicting armed violence last month. The decision to limit the spread of these pages was made on June 2, the Verge reported.
The news comes after a recent report by the Tech Transparency Project found the presence of 125 boogaloo groups with over 72,000 members combined on the platform.
The term and the movement is being monitored to prevent any incidents of violence especially given the ongoing protests that have escalated in the country. According to media reports, the FBI had recently charged three men with plotting violence at anti-racism protests in Las Vegas, in Boogaloo groups on Facebook.
However, according to the Reuters report, the specific terms monitored by the platform are evolving. Boogaloo groups are using modified terms such as “Big Igloo” or “Big Luau” to avoid scrutiny, while maintaining the same discussions about weaponry, future wars and conspiracy theories, the report said.
Thank you for being a loyal user of Portfolio.
Portfolio will be a paid section hereon.
Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs.
Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.
What You'll Get
-
Web + Mobile
Access exclusive content of the Hindu Businessline across desktops, tablet and mobile device.
-
Exclusive Portfolio and Investment Advice, Banking, Lifestyle and Specials
Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.
-
Ad free experience
Experience cleaner site with zero ads and faster load times.
-
Personalised dashboard
Customize your preference and get a personalized recommendation of stories based on your interest.
Published on
June 06, 2020
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Support Quality Journalism
Facebook to limit the spread of “Boogaloo” groups and pages amid protests
Facebook will limit the spread of Boogaloo related groups and pages amid the ongoing protests in the United States, according to media reports.
Boogaloo is an internet slang that refers to the idea of an impending Civil War. It has then evolved as an anti-government movement with conflicting views. The term is used in many far-right extremist groups, Reuters reported.
The social media giant will not recommend pages and groups that are related to the term to users and will also demote the same in search, the report said.
Facebook had updated its policies to ban the term and other similar terms WITH images and statements depicting armed violence last month. The decision to limit the spread of these pages was made on June 2, the Verge reported.
The news comes after a recent report by the Tech Transparency Project found the presence of 125 boogaloo groups with over 72,000 members combined on the platform.
The term and the movement is being monitored to prevent any incidents of violence especially given the ongoing protests that have escalated in the country. According to media reports, the FBI had recently charged three men with plotting violence at anti-racism protests in Las Vegas, in Boogaloo groups on Facebook.
However, according to the Reuters report, the specific terms monitored by the platform are evolving. Boogaloo groups are using modified terms such as “Big Igloo” or “Big Luau” to avoid scrutiny, while maintaining the same discussions about weaponry, future wars and conspiracy theories, the report said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
SHARE