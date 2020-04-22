Facebook’s Summer 2020 Internship Program will be held virtually owing to Covid-19

Mumbai, April 22

Facebook on Tuesday announced that it would be moving its Summer 2020 Internship Program online owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given the continuing health and safety issues posed by COVID-19, we have decided to move our 2020 global internship program to a remote-only model this summer,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

Facebook’s summer internship program is one of the most prestigious internships in the tech industry, which often provide an entryway for interns to land a job with the company. The program will be entirely remote this summer owing to global shutdowns and social distancing guidelines to flatten the curve of Covid-19.

Another tech giant Google, which offers a similar program, had also recently announced that it wouldbe transforming its program to a virtual internship program.

The pandemic has led to Facebook changing guidelines for its workforce, moving a lot of its work to a remote model. The company recently announced that it would be extending its policy to discontinue all non-essential business travel for employees until this June at the least.

It also said that it would require the vast majority of the company’s employees to work from home through at least May-end for safety concerns.

A small per cent of Facebook employees may be allowed to return sooner, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said in a Facebook post. These employees will be working on essential tasks and include content reviewers working on counter-terrorism or suicide and self-harm prevention, and engineers working on complex hardware.

The social media giant has also cancelled all of its major events with more than 50 people until June 2021.

“We’re slowing our plans to return to the office in order to prioritise helping the rest of our community and local economy to get back up and running first,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post.

“Guidance from health experts is that it won’t be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while. Given this, we’re cancelling any large physical events we had planned with 50 or more people through June 2021,” he further added.