The government on Wednesday said it has asked for a report from messaging app WhatsApp on the outage of its services on Tuesday, October 25.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event here, Minister of Telecommunications Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "We have asked WhatsApp for a report, and expect it to come over the next four to five days."

He said that the government has asked the social messaging app to give reasons behind one of the longest outage wherein a lot of users could not send or receive messages on time. “It was a big outage, so why such an outage,” he said.

As part of a global outage on Tuesday, WhatsApp was down for nearly two hours in India too, which was restored after the technical glitch was resolved by Meta, the parent company.

Meta, later on the day had confirmed that the glitch has been fixed without giving further details or reasons. “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We’ve fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience,” a company spokesperson had said.

WhatsApp has one of the biggest user base in India.