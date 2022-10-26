WhatsApp announced a new feature for desktop beta users that it had earlier mentioned in June. In a blog post in WABetaInfo, WhatsApp said users will now have an additional tool to edit and blur objects or information in pictures.

As shown in the screenshot, WhatsApp users can apply the blur tool on images. WhatsApp has developed two blur tools, to provide an alternative blur effect. Users can also select the blur size and granular precision.

Recently, Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced avatar features like Snapchat’s Bitmoji to make chats fun and help profile picture stand out.