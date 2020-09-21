Social Media

Home-grown social app Chingari crosses 30 million downloads

PTI Bengaluru | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

Made-in-India short-video sharing platform, Chingari, has announced that it has crossed more than 30 million downloads.

The social app said in a statement it achieved the feat in a matter of three months, with content creators making a beeline to join it.

Chingari said it has also added AR (augmented reality) filters on its platform to give content creators more advanced front and rear camera tools to work with.

The “highest percentage” of Chingari users are in the 18-35 years category, it said.

In addition to English and Spanish, the Chingari content is available in Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Odia and Telugu, the statement said.

Apart from India, the Chingari App is steadily increasing its user base in the UAE, the US, Kuwait, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam, it added.

