Instagram and Facebook to host virtual creator event in India on September 30

Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday announced the 2021 edition of their Creator Day event in India, scheduled to take place on September 30, 2021.

The event has been touted as their biggest creator event to date in India. The day-long virtual event will focus on creators and will provide aspiring and emerging creators an opportunity to “learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram and Facebook,” the social media major said in an official release.

The event will also include new updates from Instagram and Facebook, as well as industry experts.

The initial lineup of talent and programming for the event is meant to help creators build their careers and personal brand, support their well-being, and take inspiration from creators who’ve monetised well.

Creators, Ruhee Dosani and Niharika NM will host the event. Kusha Kapila, Mr Faisu, Awez Darbar, Dolly Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Sakshi Sindwani, Saurabh Ghadge, among other others are confirmed speakers, with additional expected appearances by some of India’s most influential and up-and-coming creators, it said.

The day will consist of sessions such as ‘You went viral, now what?’, ‘Reels editing masterclass’, ‘Brand ban gaya friend’, ‘Algorithm mythbusting’, ‘Talk money: Get that coin on FB and Instagram’ amongst others.

The event will also include performances by various artists including rapper and singer Badshah, Anumita Nadesan, dance performance by @jodianoorabh and a make-up class by Shantanu Dhope.

Sessions will begin at 10 am and can partly be viewed by signing up on the event microsite. Content from the second half of the day, including the afterparty, can be viewed on the respective speaker’s Instagram accounts.