Instagram and Facebook to host virtual creator event in India on September 30

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram and Facebook to host virtual creator event in India on September 30
Touted as their biggest creator event in India
Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday announced the 2021 edition of their Creator Day event in India, scheduled to take place on September 30, 2021.
The event has been touted as their biggest creator event to date in India. The day-long virtual event will focus on creators and will provide aspiring and emerging creators an opportunity to “learn, earn and grow their communities on Instagram and Facebook,” the social media major said in an official release.
The event will also include new updates from Instagram and Facebook, as well as industry experts.
The initial lineup of talent and programming for the event is meant to help creators build their careers and personal brand, support their well-being, and take inspiration from creators who’ve monetised well.
Creators, Ruhee Dosani and Niharika NM will host the event. Kusha Kapila, Mr Faisu, Awez Darbar, Dolly Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Sakshi Sindwani, Saurabh Ghadge, among other others are confirmed speakers, with additional expected appearances by some of India’s most influential and up-and-coming creators, it said.
The day will consist of sessions such as ‘You went viral, now what?’, ‘Reels editing masterclass’, ‘Brand ban gaya friend’, ‘Algorithm mythbusting’, ‘Talk money: Get that coin on FB and Instagram’ amongst others.
The event will also include performances by various artists including rapper and singer Badshah, Anumita Nadesan, dance performance by @jodianoorabh and a make-up class by Shantanu Dhope.
Sessions will begin at 10 am and can partly be viewed by signing up on the event microsite. Content from the second half of the day, including the afterparty, can be viewed on the respective speaker’s Instagram accounts.
Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.
SHARE