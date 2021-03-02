Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Instagram to launch ‘Live Rooms’
The new feature will let users go live with up to three other people
Instagram is introducing a new feature called Live Rooms that will let four users go live in one session.
“We’re introducing Live Rooms, giving you the ability to go Live on Instagram with up to three people,” Instagram said in a blog post.
Previously, users could go live with only one other person in a stream.
“We hope that doubling up on Live will open up more creative opportunities — start a talk show, host a jam session or co-create with other artists, host more engaging Q&As or tutorials with your following, or just hang out with more of your friends,” it said.
Users can start a Live Room by swiping left from the home screen and picking the Live camera option. They can then add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add their guests.
“You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one,” Instagram explained in the post.
In a bid to maintain safety, people that are blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live.
Guests who have had live access revoked because of violations of the platform’s Community Guidelines will also not be able to join a Live Room. Features that are currently available to Live hosts, such as the ability to report and block comments, and apply comment filters will also be available to hosts of Live Rooms, it said.
The Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform in the past year has added a range of new features to help creators build a business and earn money through Live. It had previously announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favourite creators. It is expanding the ability to buy badges for hosts and is adding other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers to Live Rooms.
“We’re also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months, it said.
Live Rooms will soon be available globally for users on Instagram.
