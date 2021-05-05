Instagram to let users add captions to their stories

Instagram will now let users add captions to their stories with a new sticker.

The sound off feature will let users add captions to their Stories and soon to their Reels.

“Sound of…with sound off Now you can add a captions sticker in Stories (coming soon to Reels) that automatically turns what you say into text. We’re starting in a handful of countries and hope to expand soon,” Instagram said in a tweet.

The sticker will initially be available only in “English and English-speaking countries” and will be later rolled out to other languages and countries, The Verge reported.

It will also be expanded to the platform’s short video format Reels.

Editing, colouring captions

“ "Sound off’ is a request we get a lot so I’m excited that it’s coming to Reels too. We also hope to expand beyond a handful of countries soon,” tweeted Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

It will help improve the accessibility of the platform. Captions are already available on IGTV.

Similar to other text options in Stories, it will be possible for users to edit the text in terms of the style and colour of the captions after they’re generated. They can also edit individual worlds in the captions to correct spelling and punctuation or change words that were transcribed inaccurately, The Verge reported.

Users currently do not have the option to highlight the text.