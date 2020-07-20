IPRS music for Facebook, Instagram

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
IPRS music for Facebook, Instagram
Social media major signs licensing agreement with Indian Performing Rights Society
Facebook has signed an agreement with the Indian Performing Rights Society Limited (IPRS) to license IPRS’ music for its video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.
Facebook can leverage music created by IPRS artistes/members, the Society said in a press release on Monday.
“The deal with Facebook will cover licensing and royalties whenever music represented by the IPRS is used on Facebook and Instagram,” it said.
“Music plays an important role in India for sparking people’s creative expression. With this agreement, people will be able to access a wide variety of music and discover new scores from hundreds of authors and owners, across various genres in many Indian languages,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.
“At the heart of music are the creators. The songwriters and the composers. IPRS is excited to create opportunities for our songwriters and composers for the use of their works on Facebook and its platforms,” Javed Akhtar, Chairman, IPRS, said.
The social media giant can use this music for social features like music stickers on stories. This could also help the platform expand the music collection on its newly launched feature in India, Instagram Reels. The feature enables creators to create and edit short videos.
“This entertainment experience builds on the work done in the past year to enable expression, such as the vast library of music available on the platform thanks to a partnership with prominent music labels,” the company had then said.
Earlier this month, Facebook had signed a global deal with Indian music label Saregama to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.
SHARE