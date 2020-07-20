IPRS music for Facebook, Instagram

Facebook has signed an agreement with the Indian Performing Rights Society Limited (IPRS) to license IPRS’ music for its video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook can leverage music created by IPRS artistes/members, the Society said in a press release on Monday.

“The deal with Facebook will cover licensing and royalties whenever music represented by the IPRS is used on Facebook and Instagram,” it said.

“Music plays an important role in India for sparking people’s creative expression. With this agreement, people will be able to access a wide variety of music and discover new scores from hundreds of authors and owners, across various genres in many Indian languages,” said Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

“At the heart of music are the creators. The songwriters and the composers. IPRS is excited to create opportunities for our songwriters and composers for the use of their works on Facebook and its platforms,” Javed Akhtar, Chairman, IPRS, said.

The social media giant can use this music for social features like music stickers on stories. This could also help the platform expand the music collection on its newly launched feature in India, Instagram Reels. The feature enables creators to create and edit short videos.

“This entertainment experience builds on the work done in the past year to enable expression, such as the vast library of music available on the platform thanks to a partnership with prominent music labels,” the company had then said.

Earlier this month, Facebook had signed a global deal with Indian music label Saregama to license its music for video and other social experiences across Facebook and Instagram.