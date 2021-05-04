Koo launches ‘Talk to Type’ feature for Indian languages

Koo, the home-grown Twitter me-too app for vernacular expression, has announced the launch of its ‘Talk to Type’ feature.

Anybody who wants to share their thoughts can now do so easily without having to type. They can speak their thoughts out loud and the words will show up on the screen, without using a keyboard. This feature will be available in all the seven Indian languages that Koo offers now, and in English too, making it an easy way to share thoughts with people in native Indian languages.

Koo is the first social media platform in the world that is using this “Talk to Type” feature, that too in Indian regional languages, apart from English, the company said in a statement.

Homegrown app Koo garners 5.2 million users in 1 year

‘Simplifying expression’

“This “Talk to Type” feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level. Users don’t have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts. India language speakers can now speak their mind and the words will show up on the screen magically. For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain. We will keep adding value to Indians by enabling the easiest localised forms of expression and present their thoughts to India in a seamless way” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, co-founder, Koo.

Can Koo replace Twitter and be govt’s handle for sharing Breaking News?

“Our mission at Koo is to connect India and enable a billion Indian voices to express themselves freely in their mother tongue. It can’t get easier than this. We are the first social platform in the world to launch such a feature. You won’t find this on Facebook, Twitter or any other global platform. We will keep simplifying expression for anybody who wants to connect with their audiences” added Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.

“We are creating a true people platform”

Koo has garnered over 5.2 million followers, one year after it went live in March 2020. The app is looking to notch up 15x growth in its follower count, introduce new features, ramp up its availability from eight to 25 Indian languages and beef up its personalisation efforts this year.