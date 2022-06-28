Meta launches Instagram Reels APIs for developers

Meta has released Reels APIs to a number of endpoints on Instagram for developers. Initially, around 25 per cent of Instagram user accounts will have access to all Reels APIs and will gradually be rolled out to all users by July 6.

According to Meta’s Q1 2022 earnings, Reels make up more than 20 per cent of the time people spend on Instagram.

“We are always looking to improve our content publishing and consumption experiences, whether people use Instagram natively, or via a third party. After consistently hearing from our developer community that Reels is a top priority, we are excited to introduce Reels to a number of the endpoints,” the company said in a blog post.

The APIs will allow developers to schedule Reels and obtain social engagement statistics.

Using the new APIs, developers can publish Reels on Instagram Business accounts. Developers will be able to respond to comments, delete, hide/unhide, and also disable comments using the APIs. They will also be able to locate publicly accessible Reels that have been marked with specific hashtags.